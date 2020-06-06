4 of Florida family, including 2 kids, heading for funeral in Indiana, killed in Georgia plane crash

Atlanta [USA], June 6 (ANI): As many as five people- four members of a Florida family, including two siblings, aged 4 and 6, as well as the pilot - were killed when a small one-engine plane crashed in the area near Lake Oconee in north Georgia on Friday (local time), Sputnik reported citing local media.

According to media reports, the small plane was headed to Indiana.

The plane went down about 3:15 p.m. (local time), crashing in a wooded area north of Eatonton. According to Sheriff Howard Sills, the plane was flying from Williston Florida to New Castle Indiana in order to attend a funeral.

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board. (ANI)

