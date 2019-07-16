Representative Image
48 arrested after "Abolish ICE" protest halts traffic in Manhattan

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): At least 48 people were arrested by the police on Monday (local time) as demonstrators blocked the traffic in Midtown Manhattan during a protest calling to end the sudden clampdown on illegal immigrants residing in the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.
The demonstrators briefly shut down traffic at 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue during the "Abolish ICE" protest. Holding signs that read "Abolish ICE" and "Close the camps," protesters also demanded the closure of detention facilities holding migrant children and families, CNN reported.
An inspector with the New York Police Department's Strategic Response Group confirmed the number of arrested to CNN.
During the protests, Texas Democratic Representative, Veronica Escobar, blasted a new rule by the Trump administration that would dramatically limit the ability of Central American migrants to claim asylum if they enter the US by land through Mexico.
She went on to say that President Donald Trump is "trying to make immigrants fearful of being in this country, asylum-seekers fearful of seeking asylum."
The clampdown on undocumented immigrants living across the United States that began on Sunday has led to widespread fear among thousands of people living in the country illegally.
The raids, which were initially planned to take place in June, eventually began this weekend and focused on cities with high immigrant populations including New York, Chicago and Miami.
The actions are further meant to deter a surge in Central American families fleeing poverty and gang violence in their home countries, with many seeking asylum in the United States.
Addressing the White House, US President Trump had last week announced that raids by the ICE officials would begin very soon.
The latest immigration push was further triggered after Trump in a series of provocative tweets on Sunday targeted four US congresswomen telling them to "go back" to the "totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came", adding: "you can't leave fast enough".
Without naming the Representatives, the consecutive Twitter outbursts come shortly after Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley condemned the President's immigration policies and conditions at the border detention facilities.
While Omar refused to comment on Trump's attacks directed at her, Ocasio-Cortez was quoted as saying, "I am not surprised" by Trump's comments. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:03 IST

Toll rises to 78 in Nepal floods, landslides

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 16 (ANI): The death toll in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rain since last week in the Himalayan region has mounted to 78, with 32 people still missing, Nepal Home Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:58 IST

Palau becomes 76th country to join International Solar Alliance

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Palau, an archipelago of over 500 islands in Oceania, on Tuesday became the 76th signatory country to join the International Solar Alliance.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:52 IST

People angry over rising inflation, heavy taxes in PoK

Muzaffarabad [PoK], July 16 (ANI): People in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) are facing difficulty regarding the consistent increase in the inflation rates and heavy pay taxes implement by Islamabad for benefits that residents here never enjoy.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:45 IST

Indonesia: 5.7 Ritcher quake jolts Bali, no tsunami alert issued

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 16 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Indonesian island of Bali on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 07:19 IST

Pak opens airspace for all civilian traffic

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): For the first time since February's Balakot strike, Pakistan on Tuesday opened its airspace for all civilian traffic, as per the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 06:48 IST

Trump's racist outburst strongly rejected by Democratic congresswomen

Washington [USA], July 16 (ANI): The four liberal Democratic congresswomen currently at the receiving end of US President Donald Trump's racist Twitter rant have rejected his narrative, labelling his widely-criticised statements as nothing more than a "distraction."

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 06:06 IST

1 person dead, 15 injured after house explodes in California

California [USA], July 16 (ANI): At least one person lost his life and 15 others were injured on Monday afternoon after a house exploded in Murrieta here while crews from Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) were working on fixing a faulty natural gas line.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 05:38 IST

Ex-US NSA tears into Pak-based Chinese diplomat, calls him 'a...

Washington [USA], July 16 (ANI): Former US National Security Advisor (NSA) Susan Rice publicly castigated a Chinese diplomat placed in Pakistan, calling him a "racist disgrace" due to his now-deleted tweets which allegedly highlighted the flaws with the USA.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 04:57 IST

Europe's navigation system suffers full system outage

Brussels [Belgium], July 16 (ANI): The European Union's (EU) Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Galileo, suffered a full system failure over the weekend due to a "technical incident related to its ground infrastructure."

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:59 IST

3 people arrested, war weapons seized in Italy's...

Rome [Italy], July 16 (ANI): At least three people were arrested while war weapons were seized after a counter-terrorism operation on far-right activists in Turin, according to the Italian authorities.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:33 IST

UK's central bank picks Alan Turing to be the face of its PS50 note

London [UK], July 16 (ANI): British mathematician and World War II codebreaker, Alan Turing, who was chemically castrated for being gay after being convicted under Victorian-era homophobic laws, will feature on UK's new PS50 note, according to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:06 IST

Germany: Over 2,000 Amazon workers go on strike over low pay,...

Berlin [Germany], July 16 (ANI): Over 2,000 Amazon workers across several regions of Germany have gone on strike to protest against low wages and working conditions.

