5 injured in Maryland stabbing, suspect shot dead

Maryland [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Five people were injured in a stabbing incident at a shopping centre near Baltimore in Maryland state on Saturday, police said.

Police arrived at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre in Cockeysville, situated around 27 km from Baltimore, after receiving a call about a person loitering. The call then "escalated", New York Times reported.

The suspect was fatally shot by the police and the injured were rushed to hospitals, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

The injuries of the five people are not life-threatening, police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)