5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

Wisconsin [US], November 22 (ANI): Atleast five people were killed and 40 other suffered injuries after a car rammed into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin.

"At this time, we can confirm that 5 people are deceased and over 40 are injured. However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals. The Police Department has the person of interest in custody," the police wrote on its Facebook page.

The Waukesha Holiday Parade was live-streamed on the city's Facebook page on Sunday. A video from the parade showed a red SUV car driving through the crowd and hitting people on its way, Sputnik reported.



The White House said it was aware of the situation in Waukesha.

"The White House is closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha and our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible incident. We have reached out to state and local officials to offer any support and assistance as needed," a White House official said as quoted by CBS.

According to Waukesha police, it is unclear whether the Sunday car incident is related to terrorism. (ANI)

