5 wounded in shooting near Colorado high school

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI/Sputnik): At least five teenagers were wounded in a shooting in a park near a high school in Aurora, Colorado, and the suspected gunman remains at large, the city's police said in a statement on Monday.

"There are multiple people shot, unknown ages or conditions," the Aurora Police Department said in a series of Twitter posts. "5 total people have been transported to the hospital. Age ranges are 14-17."

The police said the gunman was an "unknown suspect, who is no longer on the scene," and added that the nearby Central High School was on a "secure perimeter" security alert due to the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)



