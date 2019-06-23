Representative Image
5.6 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 12:37 IST

Sacramento [US], Jun 23 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale rattled Humboldt County in northern California on Saturday (local time), according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake struck at a depth of 9.4 kilometres at around 8:53 pm (local time), reported Sputnik.
There have been no reports of casualties or damage to the property yet as a result of the quake. No Tsunami warning has been issued.
The development comes days after about 400 earthquakes with magnitude 4 or less rocked the southern part of the state, in what scholars describe as "swarms" of seismic activity. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 13:22 IST

