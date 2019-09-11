6 injured in Florida stabbing, suspect in custody

Tallahassee [Florida], Sept 11 (ANI): A suspect is in custody after six people were injured on Wednesday in a stabbing incident at an industrial complex in Florida's capital city of Tallahassee, police said.

The stabbing took place at Dyke Industries after 8:30 am (local time) and the injured were provided immediate medical attention by the police after arriving at the site, CNN reported.

"At approximately 8:37 am, police responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle. Upon officer's arrival, they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention," the Tallahassee Police Department said in a statement.

The six people are currently under evaluation, according to Morgan King, spokesperson for the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the suspect is an employee at the industrial complex or not. (ANI)

