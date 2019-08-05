6 Mexicans killed in El Paso shooting, says Obrador

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 5 (Sputnik/ANI): Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday said that at least six Mexican citizens have lost their lives in the gruesome El Paso shootings which took place this weekend in the United States.

"It is sad that the death of six Mexicans is confirmed, and another seven are injured," Lopez Obrador said.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that his department would take all measures to protect compatriots in the United States against the background of the shooting.

"The President of the Republic instructed me to translate Mexico's indignation, first of all, into defence of the affected families, and then into legal, effective, quick and convincing actions, so that Mexico would help and demand the creation of conditions for the protection of the Mexican-American community and Mexicans in the United States. What happened is unacceptable," Ebrard said in a video address.

At least 20 people were killed and 26 more injured after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart Cielo Vista Mall in the city of El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. The suspect was identified by police as Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white man.

Before arranging the shooting, Crusius published on Twitter a manifesto in which he supported the terrorist attack in a mosque in New Zealand's Christchurch in March. In the manifesto, he pledged to protect his country from a foreign "invasion," which he believed damaged US culture and economy.

The shopping centre where the shooting took place is located close to the US-Mexican border. (Sputnik/ANI)

