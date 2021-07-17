6-year-old girl killed in Washington shooting

Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): A six-year-old girl was killed and five others were injured in a shooting incident in Washington on Friday night.

Ashan M Benedict, the executive assistant chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, said that the girl has been killed and that three men and two women had been injured, reported The New York Times.

"Any shooting that takes place in the city is unacceptable, and again, we are responding to too many calls of children being affected by gunfire," he said adding: "So please help us bring these shooters to justice."



A spokesman of the department said in an email on early Saturday that the police responded at 11.11 pm to a report of multiple shooting victims near an intersection in the capital's southeast.

As of 1 am today, several blocks around the crime scene were sealed off with police tape. The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that its officers were searching for a dark-coloured vehicle in connection with the shooting.

No other details were immediately available, the NYT reported further. (ANI)

