6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Chile

Reston (Virginia) [USA], Dec 3 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Chile on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at around 8:46 am (UTC), was registered at a depth of 32.4 kilometers, about 37 kilometers southwest of the coastal city Arica.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries or damage to property as a result of the quake.

Chile lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

