60 pc of nursing home staff elected not to take COVID-19 vaccine: Ohio Governor

Ohio [US], January 1 (ANI): As the COVID-19 vaccination drive continues in the US, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has said that about 60 per cent of nursing home staff have elected not to take the vaccine.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, DeWine said, "I'm not satisfied with where we are in Ohio...We're not moving fast enough, but we're going to get there, and we're going to speed this thing up."

The Hill quoted him as saying that the nursing homes get three visits for the vaccine and after the initial dose, those who received it will be given a second shot on the follow-up, and others who had not received their first shot will still get inoculated. The third visit will be to complete the vaccination.



"We're not going to make them, but we wish we had a higher compliance...And our message today is, [the] train may not be coming back for a while," DeWine said.

The governor said the state's goal is to get the vaccine out as quickly as possible and is asking hospitals to administer doses within 24 hours of receiving them, The Hill reported.

Meanwhile, Moncef Slaoui, the head of Operation Warp Speed, has pointed out that the number of doses that have been administered is much lower than what Donald Trump-led administration had aimed for.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation, with 19,990,390 confirmed cases and over 346,013 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

