6.1 quake strikes Indian Ocean

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.1 on Richter Scale struck the southwestern part of the Indian Ocean in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 21:19 (UTC), was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremors were measured at 33.816 degrees South latitude 56.250 degrees East longitude, the centre said in a report. (ANI)