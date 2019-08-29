6.3 magnitude quake strikes off Oregon coast

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck on Thursday morning (local time) off the coast of Oregon, a state located on the west coast of the United States.

The epicentre of the quake, which hit at around 15:07 (UTC), occurred at a depth of 5.4 kilometre northwest of Bandon in southern Oregon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries or damage to the property due to the tremor. So far, no tsunami warning has been issued. (ANI)