7 injured in shooting in Chicago's Douglas Park

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): At least seven people were wounded in a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon (local time) in Chicago after someone opened fire near a playground on the city's west side.
The shooting reportedly happened around 1:20 am (local time) in Douglas Park. Authorities told Fox News that someone shot their weapon from inside a black Chevrolet Camaro on the street.
Those injured in the shooting were aged between 19 to 25.
Three women, aged 19, 22 and 25, were transported to the hospital, where their conditions were stabilised. One man, 20, was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, while another man, 21, was taken to the hospital but was in a critical condition.
This was the third major shooting in the United States that came within a span of 24 hours this weekend after as many as 20 people were killed when a man opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas on Saturday. Twenty-six people were also wounded in the firing incident.
As many as 26 people were injured while 10 were killed when a shooter opened fire Dayton in the early hours of Sunday (local time).
The suspected gunman in the incident is among those who were killed, the Dayton Police Department tweeted.
The incident took place in the district of Oregon.
Local police are investigating the incident. The FBI is also on the scene to offer assistance.
US President Donald Trump had expressed condolences to the families of the victims. (ANI)

