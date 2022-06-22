8th World Parliamentarians' Convention on Tibet to begin today in Washington

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): The eighth World Parliamentarians' Convention on Tibet (WPCT) will be held in Washington, DC. from June 22 to 23 to gather the world leaders in expressing concern over human rights violations and religious repression in Tibet.

More than 100 participants from 26 countries, including from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, will attend it both in-person and virtually.

This convention, organized by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, is in continuation of the previous seven sessions of WPCT aimed to strengthen and coordinate support by parliamentarians from different countries to resolve the Tibet issue.

The first WPCT was held in New Delhi (1994) honoring the foundational role India has played in the survival of the Tibetan identity after the Chinese invasion and occupation of Tibet. Subsequent conventions have been held in cities like Vilnius, Washington D.C, Edinburgh, Rome, and Ottawa.

Despite decades of repression by the Chinese government in Tibet, Tibetans strive to preserve their religion, culture, identity, and environment and continue to advocate for human rights and freedom in Tibet through non-violence all over the world.



"By holding the 8th WPCT in the United States, a country with fundamental values of democracy and equality, we honour the important role played by the United States Congress in formulating policy initiatives on Tibet, including institutionalizing support through several legislations," an official release read.

"We also draw attention to our exile government's commitment to democratic norms and values. With the farsighted vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, in exile, we have a democratic and popularly elected leadership that is accountable to the Tibetan people through the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile," it added.

This WPCT will have panel discussions and briefing sessions on various issues facing Tibet by the honourable members of parliament of different countries, experts and activists. The highlights of the 8th WPCT will be a video message from His Holiness the Dalai Lama and greetings from Speaker of the US House of Representatives honourable Nancy Pelosi.

The main objectives of holding the World Parliamentarians' Convention on Tibet are: For parliamentarians to take a leading role in the international area on the question of survival of the Tibetan identity and its rich cultural heritage which has the potential to contribute for a more peaceful world.

Moreover, these parliamentarians will consider initiatives in their respective countries to support early resumption of dialogue between the representatives of the Dalai Lama and China, for a negotiated solution on Tibet. (ANI)

