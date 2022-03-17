Ace author Deepak Chopra denounces Putin, calls him 'sexually impotent psychopath'

Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): Deepak Chopra, an Indian-born American author on Thursday (local time) called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "sexually impotent psychopath" as Russia intensified its attack on Ukraine.

Chopra made the statement in a daily show with Trevor Noah where he discussed his book "Abundance: The Inner Path to Wealth", inspired by a lyric from Bob Marley, who said some people are so poor, all they have is money.

He also discussed the importance of measuring success through joy, his Freudian analysis of Vladimir Putin, and how an AI chatbot is helping to prevent suicides globally.

Talking about Russia-Ukraine war and how the world is at the mercy of Putin, he said, "A Freudian analysis of Vladimir Putin is that he is a sexually impotent psychopath who is taking his rage out through mass murder. He belongs in a cage at The Hague, ultimately."

Earlier, the International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that Russia should suspend its military operations in Ukraine immediately.

Calling the recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) order relating to the ongoing war as a "complete victory" for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday asked Russia to 'immediately' comply with the order even as the ongoing peace negotiations in Belarus appeared to reach some headway with the two sides ready to make compromises.

"Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

The ace author also suggested Russians to participate in civil disobedience and massive peaceful strikes against Putin.

"And the only way, by the way, he can -- there is no military solution to it. One solution could be, again, a Gandhian, Mandelian solution -- if the Russians participated in civil disobedience and massive peaceful strikes and paralyzed the country," said the author.



Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela were the proponents of civil disobedience movements. It was peaceful agitation against the British Government, wherein, the people voluntarily disobeyed the orders and writs of the government.

He also said that Putin was restricting the flow of information from the Russians by banning Twitter.

"Now, they would do it if they knew what the facts are. But now, he is cut-off all the media and Twitter and all that," said Chopra.

Chopra had earlier Tweeted about Putin saying "Karma never loses an address".

As per it, bad things happen to bad people or maybe in the next life, something bad can happen to them.

Explaining the Karma, he said, "It's an echo from the past. I have seen, very rarely, tyrants--whether it's Saddam Hussein, or it's any of the recent people from Libya, Qaddafi, Idi Amin -- they all had very terrible ends. I believe in the law of Karma, it's an echo from the past."

Russian forces had launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

These countries have also promised Ukraine to help with military aid to fight Russia. (ANI)

