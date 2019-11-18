Act quickly and get the deal done: Donald Trump tells 'Chairman' Kim Jong Un

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to "act quickly" to "get the deal done" over stalled negotiations between the two countries.

"Mr. Chairman, Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a "rabid dog." He is actually somewhat better than that, but I am the only one who can get you where you have to be. You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon!," he said in a tweet.

Al Jazeera reported that his statement comes after North's official KCNA news agency in a commentary on Friday lashed out at Joe Biden for insulting Kim Jong Un.

It said Biden had shown "the temerity to dare slander the dignity of the supreme leadership" of North Korea.

"Rabid dogs like Biden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about. They must be beaten to death with a stick," KCNA was quoted as saying.

However, on Sunday, North Korea welcomed the news that joint US-South Korean military drills are being postponed. (ANI)

