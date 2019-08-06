Additional police deployed after shootings in Toronto

Toronto [Canada], Aug 6 (ANI): Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders has pledged additional resources for the city which was rocked by multiple shootings over the weekend. He added that additional police officers have been deployed in some parts of Toronto in the wake of the incidents.

At least 17 people were shot in the Canadian metropolis over the three-day Civic Holiday week, according to Sputnik.

"When I've got 13 people right now in the city that have been shot, that have a bullet in them, I've got concerns for that," the Russian news agency quoted Saunders as telling a local news outlet CP24.

"We will be putting additional resources in specific places that we think will help deter and reduce the gun violence that's occurring in the city right now," he added.

On Monday night, an unidentified gunman opened fire at a night club, which had 250 people on its premises at the time of the incident. At least seven people were injured, out of whom one is believed to be in a critical condition.

"When someone's shooting with 100-plus people in a club, that's not a good day for us," the Police Chief said.

Another shooting took place near Flemington and Stockton roads, which left one man wounded. Two male victims were also found with gunshot wounds near Dufferin Street and Glen Long Avenue area on Saturday, apart from other firing incidents. (ANI)

