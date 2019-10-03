Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib
Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib

Afghan NSA calls Taliban agent of Pak, says country would never accept being ruled by 'proxy' of a backward country

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:24 IST

Washington [DC], Oct 3 (ANI): Calling Taliban a proxy of Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI, Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib has said that his country would never accept being ruled by the "proxy" of such backward country which has a "hard time feeding its own people".
"The Taliban are a proxy of Pakistan, of not just of Pakistan, but Pakistan's intelligence agency. Afghanistan would never accept to be ruled by Pakistanis," Mohib said at Council on Foreign Relations here.
"If we did not accept Soviet rule as a superpower, it would be beyond imagination to accept the proxy of a backward country which has a hard time feeding its own people," he added.
Mohib said that Afghanistan refused to accept the rule of Soviet Union -- which "were much better than the Taliban in the sense that "they were not destroying wedding halls at least" -- because Afghans would never submit to "any kind of enforced ideology or rule"
"We could have submitted if it was about submission to an idea into a superpower, who wanted us to accept a certain way of life. We could have done that with the soviet union," he said. "They were much better than the Taliban, they were not destroying wedding halls at least... they are building infrastructure in our country at least... but the Afghans would not submit to any kind enforced ideology or rule on our country."
Mohib's comments came amid stalled peace talks between the United States and the Taliban in the aftermath of the Kabul terror attack.
Recently, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had admitted that the country's Army and ISI had trained Al-Qaeda and other groups in Afghanistan. (ANI)

