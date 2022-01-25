Afghan refugee convicted of sexually abusing child at US marine base

Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): An Afghan man has been convicted for sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl after both were evacuated following the Taliban's take over of Kabul, US Justice Department informed on Monday.

"A federal jury convicted an Afghan national Friday on charges of abusive sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl," the US Justice Department said in a statement.

"Mohammed Tariq, 24, engaged in sexual contact with the victim while both the victim and Tariq were housed at Camp Upshur, on Marine Corps Base Quantico, following evacuation from Afghanistan," the statement added.

The victim and Tariq were unrelated, however, both Tariq and the victim and her family had recently been evacuated from Afghanistan and brought to the United States.

Tariq faces a maximum term of life in prison when sentenced on April 26, 2022. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.



US President Joe Biden came under fire for a messy drawdown from Afghanistan as the Taliban took power in August.

The Biden administration has said that evacuees undergo a thorough vetting process conducted by US intelligence before they are allowed into their country.

At least 70,000 Afghans have arrived in the US as part of Operation Allies Welcome. (ANI)





