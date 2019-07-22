Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Source: Tehreek-e-Insaf twitter)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Source: Tehreek-e-Insaf twitter)

Afghanistan has no military solution: Imran Khan

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 06:11 IST

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday asserted that there is no military solution to Afghanistan and said that he will put the same thought in front of the US President.
"I was called Taliban Khan. But Allah is Al-Haq. The whole world says what I used to say years ago; there is no military solution to Afghanistan. I will put forth the same case in front of Donald Trump tomorrow!," said Khan, while addressing the largest mass gathering to Pakistan diaspora here.
Imran Khan received the title of 'Taliban Khan' because of his relentless defence of the Taliban. Khan is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House tomorrow. He will be accompanied by Pakistan Army chief and Lieutenant General Hameed.
Afghanistan is marred by insurgency for two decades. In a bid to attain peace in the war-ravaged nation, US-led Afghanistan 'peace process' was initiated. Pakistan has been the latest nation to be inducted into Afghanistan 'peace process'
The Gulf News reported that 30,000 Pakistanis in the US gathered to welcome Khan in Capital One Arena stadium, which has a capacity of 20,000 people. It was Imran Khan's first mass address to the US Pakistani community.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan desires peace and stability in the region and claimed that Pakistan has been able to curb the menace of terrorism.
"Pakistan has successfully curbed the menace of terrorism and held peaceful elections in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA). This is the beginning of development and prosperity," Qureshi said. "Pakistan will continue to support the Afghan peace process for regional stability."
Imran Khan also praised China for its merit-based system.
"You go anywhere in the world, see China's communist party and you see how they reward merit and let the best of the best come up. The beauty of democracy is merit," he said. (ANI)

