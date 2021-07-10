Afghans have to rebuild their nation on their own, not US responsibility: Biden

Washington [US] July 10 (ANI): President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) made it clear that rebuilding Afghanistan was not the responsibility of the US and urged Afghan leaders to gather together to drive the country towards a better future.

President Biden also stated that the US military mission will continue till the end of August and American's objectives to prevent a base against American interests and ridding bin Laden from his safe haven was accomplished, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Addressing a press conference held after the US security team briefed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the latest developments in Afghanistan, Biden said: "I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome".



Earlier the security team also briefed that ninety per cent of the withdrawal process has been completed in Afghanistan and the country will be completely handed over to the government by late August, other foreign forces have also completed the withdrawal process.

Efforts are being made to get translators, interpreters and other Afghans that worked with the US government out of the country. He said 2,500 special immigrant visas have been issued to allow them to come to the United States, but only half have come so far, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing US President.

Marking the US-Taliban agreement, neither of the sides has attacked each other while the withdrawal of troops is in process. President Biden also added that "US focus is on Chinese competition, curbing the spread of COVID-19 and fighting threats of existential threats of climate change".

In the latest developments, the Taliban stepped forward and taken control of several districts in the country's north, there is a fear of full-blown civil war while Afghan forces are retaliating and launching a counter-offensive against the Taliban. (ANI)

