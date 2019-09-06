The destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas (Photo/Reuters)
After Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian causes flooding in N Carolina

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:04 IST

North Carolina [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): After leaving a trail of destruction in the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian reduced to a Category 1 storm which made landfall in North Carolina on Friday, according to the USA's National Hurricane Center.
Dorian caused flooding in parts of the state and spawned a number of tornadoes, CNN reported while quoting officials. The effect of the storm was felt in South Carolina and Virginia as well after around 3,43,000 people suffered power outages in the three states.
The stormy weather condition is spreading towards the southeastern region of the US, which could potentially cause "life-threatening" flash floods, the Center also said.
At least five people have died in Hurricane-related deaths in the US -- three in Florida and two other in North Carolina.
Earlier this week, 30 people lost their lives due to the storm in the Bahamas, the country's Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said on Thursday.
Dorian wreaked havoc in the Bahamas after making landfall as a Category 5 hurricane on Sunday. Trees were uprooted, communication lines were destroyed and scores of people were rendered homeless after their houses were flattened in the calamity. (ANI)

