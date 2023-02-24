After entering Prez race, Vivek Ramaswamy flags "birth of new strand of Left" in US

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who earlier announced that he was entering the Republican race for US president, has said there has been a birth of a new strand of Left after 2008.

In a personalised video address that he shared on his Twitter handle, the entrepreneur stressed that the Wall Street and the Silicon Valley joined hands and birthed a new woke-industrial complex that duped both political parties (Republicans and Democrats) into submission.

Ramaswamy said, "...but something else happened right around the same time, which was the birth of a new strand of the left with the election of Barack Obama as the first Black President of the United States in 2008. There was the birth of a new strand of the left around that same time that had a slightly different theory of the case."

He added, "And what they said was, well, hold on a second, occupy Wall Street, okay? It's not just economic injustice. It's not just poverty that we care about. We have some new concerns on the left like racism and misogyny and bigotry and of course, climate change."

Claiming it was an 'opportunity of a lifetime' for big businesses in the US, Ramaswamy said further in his video address, "After 2008, Wall Street and Silicon Valley got in bed with the new left. Together they birthed a new woke-industrial complex that duped both political parties into submission. It's a new hybrid of government & business that together can do what neither can on its own."

"If you're big business, if you're Wall Street, occupy Wall Street is a pretty tough pill to swallow. But the new woke stuff was actually pretty easy. You applaud diversity and inclusion. You put some token minorities on your boards. You muse about the racially disparate impact of climate change after you flying a private jet to Davos," he said.

Ramaswamy further said, "It's pretty good work if you can get it. But they did not do it for free. They expected that new left to look the other way when it came to leaving their corporate power intact and it worked masterfully like a charm for both sides. That is the story of how a bunch of big banks got in bed with a bunch of woke millennials who themselves are hungry for a cause."



"It worked so well on Wall Street that Silicon Valley then said, 'okay, we're going to get in on that'. Because you know what? If you're Silicon Valley back in 2010, 2009, the threat to your power used to come from the Left. 'Break up big tech' was not a right wing slogan back then, it was a Leftwing slogan back then," Ramaswamy said.

"They were skeptical of the monopoly power of the rise of concentrated behemoths in Silicon Valley. So we know what Silicon Valley said, they said, 'okay, we can make that same deal with you. We will censor hate speech and misinformation as you define it. We will use our power to advance your substantive ends, but again, we will not do it for free. We effectively expect the new left to look the other way when it comes to leaving our monopoly power intact. And again, that trade work masterfully for both sides," he added.

Ramaswamy called the alleged coming together of the Wall Street and Silicon Valley as an "arranged marriage" and an act of "mutual prostitution", resulting in the birth of a "new Leviathan", which he claimed was more powerful than what Thomas Hobbes envisioned 400 years ago.

"That is the story of this unholy alliance, this arranged marriage. It was not a marriage of love. It was an act of mutual prostitution and the net result of that act was the birth of a new Leviathan, far more powerful than what Thomas Hobbes envisioned 400 years ago, far more powerful than what our founding fathers envisioned 250 years ago," he said.

He added, "This new woke industrial ESG industrial complex that's a hybrid of government power and corporate power that together could accomplish what neither could on its own. And then that's how you get the litany of what you saw follow. In the years thereafter, the rest of corporate America gets in on the act."

Ramaswamy said Coca-Cola making statements about a new voting law in Georgia sounds more like a "soft drink manufacturer teaching its employees how to be less white in their words".

"However, they do nothing about their own impact on diabetes and obesity in the black community. He said that Nike decries slavery and does not speak about using slave labour in China," he added.

Earlier this week, Ramaswamy announced his 2024 US presidential election bid. His announcement came on the heels of Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley announcing her 2024 US Presidential bid.

"We've celebrated our 'diversity' so much that we forgot all the ways we're really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I'm running for President to revive them," tweeted Ramaswamy in a video announcing his bid to to run for president. (ANI)

