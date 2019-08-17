Pakistan Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi
Pakistan Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi

After failing at UNSC, Pak cries foul

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 02:54 IST

New York [US], Aug 17 (ANI): After China and Pakistan failed to censure India at United Nations Security Council, Islamabad on Friday cried foul.
Addressing the reporters after the meeting, where majority members did not concede with Pakistan's claim, country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi opined: "The very fact this meeting had taken place is a testimony to the fact that this is an internationally recognised dispute".
Meanwhile, clarifying on the outcome of the meeting where India's sentiments were echoed by the international community, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, asserted that matters related to Article 370 of Indian Constitution "were entirely an internal matter of India".
Akbaruddin, in a veiled attack on Lodhi and Chinese counterpart Zhangjun, said that the latter two were seeking to pass their statements as the will of the international community.
The meeting took place after China, who is a permanent member state of the UN, asked the council to hold a closed-door consultation on Kashmir on the behest of Pakistan.
Beijing request came after Pakistan Foreign minister Mehmood Qureshi wrote to UNSC president Joanna Wronecka, urging the council to urgently convene a session on India's decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and revoking of Article 370.
Ever since India announced its decision to do away with Article 370, Islamabad has escalated its virulent rhetorics against New Delhi and tried to involve the international community in the matter.
Pakistan has alleged that India's decision of revoking the provisions under Article 370 will not only threaten regional peace but also world peace.
However, India has made it clear that it is an internal matter of the country and does not violate the Line of Control (LoC) or any border. (ANI)

