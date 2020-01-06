After Iran ditches nuke deal, Trump says Tehran 'will never have weapons'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): A day after Iran ditched its last obligation under the 2015 nuclear deal which targetted to limit its number of centrifuges, US President Donald Trump on Monday continued his attack on Iran, asserting that Tehran "will never" obtain nuclear weapons.

"IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" Trump tweeted as Tehran mourned over the death of its senior military commander Qassem Suleimani who was killed in an air raid ordered by the Pentagon near Baghdad International Airport last Friday.

According to the White House, Trump remains confident that he can renegotiate a nuclear deal with Iran. The President argues that the terms were not tough enough to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, agreeing on curbs to its ballistic-missile programme, and ending its support for "proxy" groups across the Middle East, Voice of America News reported.

However, Iran has refused, insisting that its nuclear programme was strictly for civilian energy purposes.

The other parties to the 2015 deal - Britain, France, Germany, China, and Russia - have tried to keep the accord alive.

The so-called E3 group of countries comprising France, Britain, and Germany has called on Tehran to respect the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and refrain from violence, following the killing of Soleimani.

US and Iran have been at loggerheads since Washington, in 2018, withdrew from the nuclear accord that offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Washington has since reimposed crippling sanctions on the Iranian economy, while Tehran has gradually reduced some of its commitments under the deal.

The European Union on January 5 had also invited Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Brussels for talks.

Meanwhile, the streets of Tehran today were crowed by members of the crowd who chanted and beat their chests in homage to Soleimani.

His body was flown to Iran in the early morning from Iraq and is to be taken next to Tehran before his burial in his hometown of Kerman on January 7. Iran has announced state holidays for Monday and Tuesday.

As head of the Quds Force, 62-year-old Soleimani had helped orchestrate Tehran's overseas clandestine and military operations.

His killing has further soared the relations between the US and Iran, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei promising "harsh revenge" on Washington. (ANI)

