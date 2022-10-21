After Truss resigns, Biden says US will continue to work with UK govt

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Shortly after British Prime Minister Lizz Truss resigned from office, US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will continue close cooperation with the UK government to meet the global challenges that the two nations face.

"I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine. We will continue our close cooperation with the U.K. government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face," Biden tweeted.

On Thursday, Liz Truss' resignation as UK Prime Minister threw the country into political turmoil and left it scrambling for a stable government, as the opposition reiterated its demand for a general election.

Truss became the shortest-serving British PM after she stepped down, stating that she recognises she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which she was elected. Truss said she would step aside for a new leader to be chosen within the next week. "



"I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," she added.

Following Truss' resignation, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer issued a scathing statement that ripped into the Conservative Party and called for a general election.

"After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos. We need a general election now," he said and added that "Each one of these crises was made in Downing Street but paid for by the British public. Each one has left our country weaker and worse off."

Truss stepped down was preceded by sacking of UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng and resignation Home Secretary Suella Braverman tendered her resignation.

Liz only remained in power for 45 days after succeeding Boris Johnson last month. (ANI)

