After UNGA address, PM Modi meets Greek counterpart

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): After delivering his address at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New York where the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties.

The two prime ministers discussed ways to boost political, economic and people-to-people exchanges.

"And a bilateral meeting between PM @narendramodi with the PM of Greece @kmitsotakis just after delivering the address at #UNGA Both leaders reviewed the state of bilateral relations and discussed steps to intensify political, economic and people to people exchanges," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Modi, in his address at the UNGA, spoke for around 17 minutes, where he touched upon a number of issues including climate change, development and terrorism.

This was the Prime Minister's second address at the global body and his first after assuming power for a second term.

Modi is scheduled to depart from New York to India later in the day after wrapping up his engagements, capping off his hectic week-long visit in the US. (ANI)