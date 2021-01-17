Ahead of Biden's inauguration, man held at DC checkpoint with 500 rounds of ammunition

Washington, DC, [US], January 17 (ANI): Amid heightened security ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's oath-taking ceremony, a man from Virginia has been arrested at the inauguration checkpoint in Washington, DC, for carrying "unauthorised" inauguration credential and an unregistered handgun with more than 500 rounds of ammunition in his car.

Citing a report on the incident by Metropolitan Police, The Hill said that the man was identified as Wesley A Beeler had presented a legitimate credential, but it did not grant him access to the restricted area he was seeking to enter.

He was denied passage through the checkpoint, located half a mile from the Capitol at North Capitol Street and E Street Northwest, after the credentials were checked against an approved access list, The New York Times stated.



The police report further said that a loaded Glock 9MM pistol, 509 rounds of ammunition, a 17-round Glock magazine and 21 12-guage shotgun shells were found in Beeler's vehicle.

On January 20, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be taking the oath.

The Hill reported growing concerns over security threats surrounding the occasion, following an attack on Capitol Hill, which has shaken the country's confidence and put scrutiny on law enforcement and safety in Washington.

The impending threat has already led to a series of announcements, including federal and state officials beefing up security in the area. Thousands of National Guard troops are expected to be deployed in Washington DC in the coming days.

Meanwhile, President Trump has declared a state of emergency till January 24, and the Secret Service will begin special protections for the inaugural event on Wednesday, a week earlier than initially planned. (ANI)

