Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Just a few days before Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with US President Donald Trump, the World Baloch Organisation and the Baloch Republican Party have launched an awareness campaign on the enforced disappearances in Balochistan.
The campaign aims at urging Trump to help ensure an end to human rights abuses and help end enforced disappearances in the Pakistani province, stated WBO.
"WBO-BRP launch its awareness campaign in Washington DC during @ImranKhanPTI's US visit. The campaign will urge @realDonaldTrump to help ensure an end to human rights abuses in #Balochistan and to help #EndEnforcedDisappearances in Pakistan. #PMIKInUSA," the WBO tweeted on Saturday.
Apart from this, ten US lawmakers also wrote to Trump on July 19, urging him to raise the topic of human rights abuses in Sindh during his meeting with Khan in the US capital on July 22.
The American lawmakers highlighted that the abuses and injustices take place at the hand of the Pakistani government and still prevail until this day, despite the US providing more than USD 30 billion in aid to the South Asian country.
They highlight a variety of issues prevalent in Sindh in the letter, including the recent outbreak of HIV in the province, enforced disappearances and the forced conversions of young Hindu and Christian girls to Islam. (ANI)
Ahead of Khan-Trump meet, campaign on Balochistan's enforced disappearances launched in Washington DC
ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:31 IST
Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Just a few days before Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with US President Donald Trump, the World Baloch Organisation and the Baloch Republican Party have launched an awareness campaign on the enforced disappearances in Balochistan.