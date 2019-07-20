Ahead of Khan-Trump meet, campaign on Balochistan's enforced disappearances launched in Washington DC

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:07 IST

Two women lawyers who helped overturn Section 377 came out as couple

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The last year's historic verdict by the Supreme Court to decriminalise homosexuality had not just been a professional benchmark but also a personal win for two senior women lawyers who spearheaded the fight for equal rights of the LGBTQ community in the country.