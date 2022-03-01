Alliance sees no need to change nuclear weapons alert level: NATO Chief

Warsaw [Poland], March 1 (ANI): NATO's chief Jens Stoltenberg following talks on European security with Polish President Andrzej Duda at an airbase in Lask, central Poland said that despite Russia's threats about nuclear weapons, the alliance sees no need to change its own nuclear weapons alert level.

"We will always do what is needed to protect and defend our allies, but we don't think there is any need now to change the alert levels of NATO's nuclear forces," Stoltenberg said, reported ABC News.



"We strongly believe it's reckless and irresponsible the way Russia is speaking about nuclear weapons," he added.

He called on Russia to "stop the attacks and withdraw all its forces and engage in good faith in diplomatic efforts."

Stoltenberg stressed, "This is a horrendous, horrific invasion of an innocent country and we see that civilians are killed. It's a brutality that has to stop immediately." (ANI)

