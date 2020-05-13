Ambassador Sandhu discusses trade, investments with Arkansas Governor

Washington DC [USA], May 13 (ANI): India's Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday discussed trade and investments with the Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson to strengthen the economic partnership between the two countries.

"A pleasure to interact with Governor Asa Hutchinson. Had a fruitful exchange on opportunities for trade and investments. Look forward to working together to strengthen Arkansas-India economic partnership," Sandhu wrote on Twitter.

In a subsequent tweet the envoy wrote: "A fruitful discussion with Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman Sub Committee on Asia House Foreign Affairs Committee. Shared perspectives on India's proactive COVID-19 approach and enhanced India-US partnership in health, sciences and supply chains."

On Saturday, Ambassador Sandhu had told ANI that the Indian and American pharmaceutical companies are currently working together on at least three possible vaccines to fight the coronavirus.

Sandhu said that India is a "reliable partner" to the US and has been able to fulfil whatever assistance Washington has required.

"Both International Centre for Medical Education and Research (ICMER) and here the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the National Institutes of Health (NIH), have been collaborating for a number of years. There is close cooperation exchange of information. Plus, as I said, collaboration, the at least three vaccines, on which Indian companies, and the United States companies are working together," Sandhu said. (ANI)

