America not pushing for countries in Africa to choose between US, China: Ned Price

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): United States is not pushing for countries in Africa to choose between a relationship with the US or China, the State Department has said after reports emerged that Beijing was appointing its own special envoy for the Horn of Africa.

"We are committed to promoting peace, security and prosperity in the Horn and we'll work with all partners who share our objectives in that," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing on Thursday (local time), The Hill reported.



"We don't ask our partners to choose between the United States and any other country, that includes the PRC (People's Republic of China). What we seek is not to make them choose but to give them choices," he added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced the appointment of a US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, to take over for veteran diplomat Jeffrey Feltman, who held the inaugural position since April, according to the publication.

"I look forward to welcoming Ambassador David Satterfield in the coming days as the US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa once Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman ends his appointment," Blinken said in a statement via Twitter. (ANI)

