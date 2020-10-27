Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in Senate vote

Washington [US], October 27 (ANI): The US Senate on Monday has voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, just about a week before the presidential elections.

The vote was 52-48 along largely partisan lines with no Democrats voted to confirm Barrett.

"Amy Coney Barrett will be the 115th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court!" The White House tweeted.

Barrett is a judge on the Chicago-based 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals, CNN reported.



Barrett, who will fulfill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is slated to be sworn in as US Supreme Court justice.

A White House official familiar with the planning told CBS News that the White House was preparing to host an event after the vote Monday night honoring Barrett.

The White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also confirmed to reporters that if the Senate approves Barrett's nomination -- as is expected -- he expects her to be sworn in following the vote.

Barrett will solidify a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court -- a major victory for Republicans that will have dramatic implications on decisions made by the high court for decades.

She is expected to join as the justices are ready to take action on a number of important petitions, including several related to next week's election. (ANI)

