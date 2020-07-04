Andhra NRIs hold protests in solidarity with Amaravati movement in over 300 cities

California [US], July 4 (ANI): As the struggle for "Amaravati as sole capital for Andhra Pradesh" enters the 200th day, the non-resident Telugu people across the globe are expressing their solidarity with Amaravati farmers.

On the occasion, Telugu Association of North America's (TANA) former president Jayaram Komati said, "Andhra NRIs in almost 300 cities across the world are participating in a candlelight vigil for the sake of -- One State One Capital."

Kumati added, "As the farmers' protest in Andhra Pradesh reached 200 days, we as NRIs want to show our solidarity towards the farmers and 'one-state one capital'. Amaravati should be our capital. More than 250 cities voluntarily came forward to do the candlelight vigil."

He further said, across the globe, we have more than 300 cities people are participating in this.

"More than one lakh people are participating in this candlelight vigil. We as NRIs request honourable Prime Minister Modi ji to get involved and resolve the issue once and for all. We request the PM to take initiative in this particular issue," Kumati added.

The idea behind the protest was known to express solidarity in 200 cities all over the world to mark the 200th days of the movement. However, in the US itself, NRIs joined the solidarity event from more than 230 cities, with the global number going up to 300.

This event was conducted across the world in full adherence to COVID-19 rules. The NRIs participated in the event in small groups of 15-20 people. However, more people took part in the event and several more NRIs have participated in the event from their homes virtually.

Telugu NRIs from USA, UK, Ireland, Kuwait, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and other countries have come forward to voice their solidarity. (ANI)

