Another top Pentagon official resigns from his post following Defense Secy Esper's termination

Washington [US], November 11 (ANI): After US President Donald Trump fired former Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Monday, another Pentagon official on Tuesday announced his resignation, marking another high profile departure from the Defence Department.

Retired Navy Vice Admiral Joseph Kernan, the Under Secretary of Defence for Intelligence left his position according to a defence official, reported CNN.

"I tendered my resignation as USD (I&S) which will take effect today. I want to thank all of you for your tireless commitment to our nation and supporting me personally over the last three years. It has been my honour to serve with all of you. My family and I have long planned this departure and I leave knowing that our efforts will continue given your unrelenting dedication to the security of this nation," said Kernan in a message to his colleagues upon his resignation



Another official has claimed that Kernan had plans to leave the administration sometime after the election but his departure was accelerated, reported CNN.

Trump on Monday said that he had "terminated" Esper, and announced that Christopher C Miller, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, would become the Acting Secretary of Defence.

Esper was appointed Secretary of Defence in 2019, replacing James Mattis. (ANI)

