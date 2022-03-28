Another White House official tests positive for COVID

Washington [US], March 28 (ANI): Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House principal deputy press secretary, has tested positive for COVID-19 following her return trip from Europe with President Joe Biden.

Pierre informed about her COVID-19 result on Sunday and said, "This afternoon, after returning from President's trip to Europe, I took a PCR test. That test came back positive."

"I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency," she added.

Pierre said that she is glad that she was vaccinated and also had taken a booster due to which she only had mild symptoms.



"Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with the White House COVID protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test," Pierre said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 hours before President Joe Biden was to depart for his trip to Brussels and Warsaw.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Psaki said, "Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be travelling on the President's trip to Europe."

Psaki added that she is only experiencing mild symptoms because of being vaccinated and will continue to work from home in adherence to White House COVID-19 protocols.

Notably, this is the second time Psaki has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, she tested positive for coronavirus in November. (ANI)

