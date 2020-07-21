'Anti-feminist' lawyer identified as suspect in deadly shooting at US federal judge's home

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): US Federal authorities identified a self-described "anti-feminist" lawyer, who was found dead on Monday, as the "primary subject" in a shooting at a federal judge's home in New Jersey that killed the jurist's son and left her husband badly injured.

US District Judge Esther Salas was not harmed in the Sunday shooting, which the FBI, the US Marshals Service and the local authorities continue to investigate. As per The Washington Post reports, the FBI and the US attorney's office in New Jersey identified the dead suspect as Roy Den Hollander.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, law enforcement officials revealed that his body was found in Sullivan County, New York, about a two-hour drive from the scene of the shooting.

The lawyer appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, one official said.

Hollander gained a level of notoriety having sued over ladies' night drink specials, which he claimed were discriminatory. He also had a years-long case before Salas in which he was contesting the government's refusal to allow women to register for the military draft, the media reported further.

The gunman appeared at Salas's home in North Brunswick, New Jersey, on Sunday afternoon, wearing an outfit described to police as a FedEx delivery uniform.

Both Mark Anderl, 63, a defence attorney and former Essex County assistant prosecutor, and Daniel Anderl, 20, a student at Catholic University in D.C., were shot after one of them opened the door for the gunman around 5 p.m. (local time).

The FBI had said it is looking for one suspect, with assistance from the Marshals Service, which is charged with protecting federal judges.

Authorities have not given any indication of a motive in the shooting so far, however, Attorney General William Barr said, "This kind of lawless, evil action carried out against a member of the federal judiciary will not be tolerated, and I have ordered the full resources of the FBI and US Marshals Service to investigate the matter."

Salas, 51, is New Jersey's first Hispanic woman to serve as a US District Court judge. Former President Barack Obama nominated her for the position in 2010, and she was confirmed by the Senate in 2011. Salas previously served as a federal magistrate judge in New Jersey. (ANI)

