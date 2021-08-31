Anti-ISIS coalition condemns Kabul terror attack

Washington [US], August 31 (ANI): The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS strongly condemned the terrorist attack outside Kabul airport, which took place last week, the US Department of State said in a statement on Monday.

"The Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS strongly condemns the attacks that occurred in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday, August 26, 2021," read the statement.

Earlier on Thursday, a suicide bomber and multiple ISIS-K gunmen killed 13 US service members and at least 169 Afghan civilians in the attack at the Kabul airport. Meanwhile, ISKP claimed responsibility for the blast.



"We grieve for the loss of Afghan and British civilians and American service members at the hands of Daesh/ISIS terrorists. The tragic loss of life is only compounded by the fact that those killed were endeavoring to evacuate or working to conduct that humanitarian mission," the statement said.

The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS said that ISIS remains a determined enemy and they will continue to take necessary action to ensure its enduring defeat.

"The Coalition and its partners continue to stand shoulder to shoulder, as we did when we fought to achieve the territorial defeat of Daesh/ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Daesh/ISIS remains a determined enemy and we will continue to take necessary action to ensure its enduring defeat. To that end, we are focused on leveraging the Coalition's expertise and the efforts of its working groups to counter Daesh/ISIS' global branches, including Daesh/ISIS-Khorasan, and to identify and bring their members to justice," the statement said.

"We will continue working closely together under the auspices of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS to effectively counter this dangerous threat. In that effort, we will draw on all elements of national power--military, intelligence, diplomatic, economic, law enforcement--to ensure the defeat of this brutal terrorist organization. We will continue to apply robust counterterrorism pressure against Daesh/ISIS wherever it operates," the statement added. (ANI)

