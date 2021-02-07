Antifa protestors threaten to 'burn' down Washington DC

Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): During a Black Lives Matter march here, Antifa protestors on Saturday threatened to 'burn' down Washington DC, reported Fox News.

Slongas of "Black lives, they matter here" and "If we don't get it, burn it down" rang out from the crowd.

"We are here tonight because black lives matter," the group recited at the end of the protest. "Despite black lives mattering, black people are still dying at the hands of the police paid for by our tax dollars."



The protest was organised at 2 pm (local time) by the Total Liberation Collective and the Palm Collective, under the banner of "DC Queer and Trans Black History Month March and Rally".

Later in the evening, Black Lives Matter protesters marched north from Dupont Circle.

Some Antifa protesters mixed in, as a red and black "Antifascist Action" flag could be seen being carried by a group of protesters clad in black, reported Fox News.

The protestors also created a ruckus in front of a row of restaurants where some protesters scuffled with police officers, reported a local journalist, cited Fox News.

The country has been engulfed in protests and rallies against police brutality by the Black Lives Matter group since the death of George Floyd in May last year. (ANI)

