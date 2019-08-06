UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric at a press briefing in New York on Monday.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric at a press briefing in New York on Monday.

Article 370: UN urges India, Pak to exercise restraint

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 03:39 IST

New York [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The United Nations on Monday urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, saying it was concerned about the rising tensions between the two neighbours after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir that granted special status to the state.
"We are following with concern the tense situation in the region...We urge all parties to exercise restraint," Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters here.
"Over the past few days, the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) has observed and reported an increase in military activity along the Line of Control. We are very concerned about the rise of tensions," he said.
On Monday, the BJP-led central government scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, along with Article 35 (A) in the Rajya Sabha that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there.
The government also passed a separate bill in the Upper House proposing to divide the border state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Rattled by India's decisions, Pakistan said it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps.
Ahead of the landmark announcement, Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up and the state government issued an advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists urging them to curtail their visit. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 02:37 IST

China suspends purchase of US farm products after Trump's tariffs

Beijing [China], Aug 6 (ANI): China on Tuesday announced that its firms have suspended purchases of US agricultural products nearly a week after President Donald Trump announced his decision to slap additional tariffs on Chinese exports.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 01:32 IST

US 'closely following' events in J-K, raises concern over...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday said it was "closely following" the events in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave special status to the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 01:25 IST

Egypt calls deadly car explosion that killed 20 a 'terrorist' attack

Cairo [Egypt], Aug 6 (ANI): Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi on Monday called the car explosion that took place near a cancer institute here earlier today as a "terrorist incident" in which at least 20 people were killed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:34 IST

Pak summons Indian High Commissioner over scrapping of Art 370

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was on Monday summoned by Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood over the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:14 IST

July 2019 confirmed as hottest month ever recorded

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 5 (ANI): July 2019 was the warmest month on record for the planet, according to scientists at the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:54 IST

New Zealand announce bill to decriminalise abortion

Wellington [New Zealand], Aug 5 (ANI): The New Zealand government on Monday announced a bill to decriminalise abortion which will enable women to treat it as a health issue rather than a crime.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:09 IST

Airstrike by Haftar kills over 40 in southwest Libya

Tripoli [Libya], Aug 5 (ANI): At least 41 people were killed and more than 37 others suffered injuries in an airstrike carried out by eastern Libyan forces led by commander Khalifa Haftar targeting a wedding ceremony in the country's southwest on Sunday, according to local media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:19 IST

Trump accuses China of manipulating its currency

Washington [US], Aug 05 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday accused China of manipulating its currency by dropping the price of Yuan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:02 IST

Free Balochistan Movement to hold seminar on Baloch Independence Day

London [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): The Free Balochistan Movement organisation has announced to hold a seminar on August 11 to commemorate Balochistan's Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:00 IST

Trump calls for tighter reforms in the wake of Texas, Ohio shootings

Washington [US], Aug 05 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday called for tighter reforms, ranging from a background check on gun buyers to amendments in the immigration legislation, in the wake of the shootouts witnessed at El Paso and Ohio recently.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:17 IST

Maryam Nawaz announces to rally in Sargodha tomorrow on Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of erstwhile prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Monday announced to hold a rally in Sargodha tomorrow regarding New Delhi's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:02 IST

Chinese national arrested with illegal 4 kg gold from Nepal airport

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 05 (ANI): A Chinese national has been arrested for smuggling gold into Nepal by the customs officers at Tribhuwan International Airport on Sunday night.

Read More
iocl