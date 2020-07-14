As coronavirus cases rise, California says closing indoor opearation

California [US], July 14 (ANI): As coronavirus cases continue to surge in California, governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced that the state has shut down all indoor operations including dining and entertainment.

"NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates. California is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for restaurants, wineries, movie theatres, family entertainment, zoos, museums, cardrooms," Newsom said via Twitter.

The governor added that bars in California will be closed.

Newsom noted that 30 worst-hit counties across California, including Los Angeles and San Diego, will also be required to suspend indoor operations of malls, places of worship, fitness centers, hair salons, personal care services and offices of the so-called "non-critical sectors."

Newsom said the state recorded 8,358 new cases on Sunday. The state's positivity rate, or the per cent of all tests returning positive, has ticked up to 7.4 per cent.

California has reported over 3,28,000 cases and the death toll has surpassed 7,000 mark. (ANI)

