As long as I am President, Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapon: Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he would never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

In his address to the nation after Iran's strike on US military installations in Iraq, Trump said, "As long as I am the President, Iran will never be allowed to have the nuclear weapon."

The tension between the US and Iran had heightened after the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq last Friday.

His death marked a dramatic escalation in tension between the US and Iran, which has often been at a fever pitch since Trump, in 2018, chose to unilaterally withdraw Washington from the 2015 nuclear pact the world powers had struck with Tehran.

Iran today fired a number of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the American strike.

Soleimani's killing has once again put a question on the completion and operationalization of the strategic Chabahar port, located in the Sistan-Baluchistan province on Iran's southeastern coast. (ANI)