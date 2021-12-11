At least 70 people feared dead as tornadoes hit US state of Kentucky

Washington [US], December 11 (ANI): At least 70 people are likely dead after multiple tornadoes barreled through southwestern Kentucky on Friday.



"Now we are certain that that number is more than 70, it may, in fact, end up exceeding a hundred before the day is done," CNN reported citing Governor Andy Beshear.

At least five states were hit by unseasonably powerful storms and tornadoes on Friday night, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, said Bill Bunting, the operations chief at the Storm Prediction Center, part of the National Weather Service, New York Times reported. (ANI)

