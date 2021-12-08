At least seven UN peacekeepers killed, 3 injured by explosive device in Mali

New York [US], December 8 (ANI): At least seven peacekeepers from the United Nations mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed and three more seriously injured on Wednesday when their convoy struck an improvised explosive device, MINUSMA said in a statement.



"This morning, the MINUSMA logistic convoy en route from Douentza to Sevare struck an improvised explosive device on the RN16 [highway], in the region of Bandiagara. A preliminary report indicates that seven blue helmets were killed and three are gravely injured," the mission said in a Tweet. (ANI)

