Austin, Israel's Bennett discuss Iran nuclear program: Pentagon

Washington [US], August 26 (ANI/Sputnik): US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met and discussed Iran's nuclear program, its support backing of militia groups in the Middle East, and its maritime activity, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"Today in Washington, DC, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to reaffirm the US commitment to the strategic partnership and addressing regional security challenges together," Kirby said in a press release on Wednesday. "The leaders discussed the wide range of threats posed by Iran's nuclear program, support of terrorism and maritime aggression."

Bennett also met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the regional security issues, including Iran.



The Secretary and the Prime Minister underscored our strong bilateral relationship, and the Secretary reiterated the U.S. commitment to Israel's security, said Ned Price, US State Department spokesperson in a statement.

The Secretary also emphasized that Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and dignity, which is important in its own right and as a means to advance prospects for a two-state solution.

Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Bennett agreed on the importance of working toward Israel's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program in order to benefit both US citizens and Israeli citizens. (ANI)

