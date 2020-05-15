Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Texas [USA], May 15 (ANI): Austria Princess Maria Galitzine of Austria, who was married to Indian-origin chef Rishi Roop Singh, passed away in Houston after suffering a "sudden cardiac aneurysm" at the age of 31, Fox News reported.

Maria Singh, nee Princess Maria Galitzine who lived in Houston, with husband Singh whom she had married in April 2017, leaves behind their two-year-old son, Maxim, the outlet quoted an obituary in a local newspaper.

Maria worked as an interior designer in Houston where Singh is a renowned executive chef.

Maria, the daughter of Princess Maria-Anna and Prince Piotr Galitzine who passed away on May 4 was laid to rest at the Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston four days after her death.

In her obituary, son Maxim was described as "the apple of her eye" with the proud mother often sharing snaps of her son on Facebook.

According to the obituary, the princess is survived by her three sisters Xenia Galitzine de Matta, Tatiana Galitzine Sierra and Princess Alexandra, as well as her brothers, Princes Dmitri and Ioann.

She is also survived by her parents, Princess Maria-Anna (born Archduchess of Austria) and Prince Piotr Galitzine, a Russian aristocrat. Her maternal grandfather was Archduke Rudolf of Austria.

Born in 1988 in Luxembourg, the European royal had moved to Russia at the age of 5. After graduation, she moved to Belgium to attend the College of Art and Design.

Princess Maria lived and worked in Brussels as well as in Chicago, Illinois and Houston. (ANI)

