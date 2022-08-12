Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York State

New York [US], August 12 (ANI): Renowned author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage in New York state, US media reports said on Friday.

The Booker prize-winning author was attacked as he was about to give a lecture in western New York state.

Rushdie has suffered years of death threats over his book 'The Satanic Verses' which was severely criticised by Islamic clerics.

Media reports added the author was tended to after he was reportedly stabbed during the event.

Earlier, a bounty of as high as USD 3 million was also declared for anyone who kills Rushdie. (ANI)