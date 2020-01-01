Baghdad embassy attack: US will protect and defend its people, says Michael Pompeo

Washington DC [USA] Jan 1 (ANI): Amid US embassy siege in Baghdad, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday held telephonic conversations with Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih separately, saying that the United States will protect and defend its people in Iraq.

"The Secretary made it clear that the United States will protect and defend its people, who are there to support a sovereign and independent Iraq," said Pompeo's spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus.

"Both Abdul-Mahdi and Salih assured the Secretary that they took seriously their responsibility for and would guarantee the safety and security of US personnel and property," she added.

Meanwhile, Iraqi PM has called for an end to US embassy siege after strikes on the Shiite militia.

Moreover, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has also urged protesters to end the violent siege of the American embassy in Baghdad and stressed that "aggression against embassies was an act that security forces would not tolerate."

Dozens of protesters broke into the US embassy compound in Baghdad, smashing the main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.

This development came after the US conducted strikes at five facilities linked to Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria.

The US ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from the embassy.

Earlier, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the embassy shortly after funerals were held for fighters of Kataib Hezbollah militia killed in Sunday night strikes that the Pentagon launched in response on a rocket attack on a Kirkuk base.

President Donald Trump confirmed that US airstrikes on Sunday were a response to a recent attack that killed a US contractor.

In a tweet, he blamed Iran both for the contractor's death and Tuesday's attack on the embassy.

Furthermore, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper had said that extra troops had been dispatched to Baghdad to guard the embassy. (ANI)

