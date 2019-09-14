Destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas
Destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

Bahamas braces for another tropical storm weeks after Hurricane Dorian

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:35 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 14 (ANI): Tropical storm Humberto with strong winds and heavy rain is barreling its way through the Atlantic and threatening to ravage the Bahamas islands just weeks after the Caribbean country was battered by Hurricane Dorian">Hurricane Dorian that killed more than 40 people.
Quoting the National Hurricane Center, CNN reported that the new storm is expected to move "very near" those islands on Saturday. The Bahamas will likely see up to four inches of rain with some isolated areas getting up to six inches, it said.
But Humberto is expected to become a hurricane in two to three days as it gradually continues to strengthen, the hurricane centre said.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island, the centre said.
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding could also affect parts of eastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina this weekend and early next week. Coastal areas from central Florida to South Carolina will see up to four inches of rain.
Meanwhile, hundreds are still missing in the aftermath of the powerful Category 5 hurricane that smashed into the Abacos Islands and Grand Bahama this month.
"We are a nation in mourning," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in a statement.
"The grief is unbearable following the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian">Hurricane Dorian, which has left behind death, destruction and despair on Grand Bahama and Abaco, our second and third most populous islands," he added.
About 3,900 evacuees have been processed through south Florida by air and sea so far, officials were quoted as saying.
The number includes US citizens, legal residents, Bahamians and people from other countries who evacuated the islands after the storm hit. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 14:52 IST

Afghan presidential candidate Hekmatyar says incumbent govt a...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 14 (ANI): Afghan presidential candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Saturday said that the incumbent government in Kabul is 'a hurdle' in the way of bringing peace to the war-ravaged country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 12:24 IST

Drones attack two oil facilities of Saudi Aramco

Abqaiq/Khurais [Saudi Arabia], Sept 14 (ANI): A major Saudi Arabian oil processing facility and oilfield was drone-attacked on Saturday causing a huge fire at the site.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 12:21 IST

NAB denies home-made food for Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 14 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has denied Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who is currently in its remand, to have home-made food.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:25 IST

Joshua Wong in US to seek support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 14 (ANI): Joshua Wong, one of the most visible leaders of the Hong Kong protest movement, along with other protest leaders, has arrived in the United States to seek support for the city's widening pro-democracy protests that have crippled parts of the Asian financial hub, in

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 10:59 IST

ADB to approve $350m loan for Pak's energy sector reforms

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 14 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has decided to shortly approve a loan worth USD 350 million for reforms and financial sustainability programmes that aims to address fiscal, governance, technical and policy deficits in Pakistan's energy sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 10:15 IST

Ex-British PM admits 2016 Brexit referendum results made him depressed

London [UK], Sep 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The results of the 2016 referendum on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union had made former British prime minister David Cameron "depressed".

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:49 IST

India willing to partner in South-South cooperation, says Akbaruddin

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 14 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, on Friday (local time) said that India is willing to partner with other countries of the global South for South-South Cooperation (SSC) that offers unique ways to accelerate the world towards

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 07:24 IST

Expected world to react more on Kashmir, says Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 14 (ANI): Conceding his defeat after failing to get "expected" support from the international community over Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that India has made Kashmir a part of the country after the abrogation of Article-370.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 06:50 IST

US slaps sanctions on 3 North Korea based hacking groups

Washington [US], Sept 14 (ANI): The United States on Friday slapped sanctions on three hacking groups accusing them of having links with North Korea intelligence bureau and stealing millions from banks and other entities around the world.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 05:00 IST

4 killed in Spain floods

Orihuela [Spain], Sept 14 (ANI): At least four people were killed as flood wreaked havoc in various towns of eastern Spain.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 04:30 IST

Madagascar: Over 100 Malagasy students to get benefit of ITEC...

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Sept 14 (ANI): Indian Ambassador of Madagascar, Abhay Kumar, on Friday announced that the number of scholarship allocated to Malagasy students under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) scheme has been increased to 107 for 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 04:27 IST

US warship irks China, sails through SCS

Washington [US], Sept 14 (ANI): In an action that might further strain the already tensed relations of China and US, an American warship on Friday sailed through disputed waters in South China sea to "challenge" the unilateral imposition by Beijing.

Read More
iocl